Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lieu: We don't care who you love
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lieu: We don't care who you love
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) responds to President Donald Trump's tweet stating that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Lieu: We don't care who you love
These shoes will keep you from falling
Noah: Trump, Scaramucci not so different
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Electric vs. electrified cars
Teacher stands by road to raise class funds
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
Armstrong's moon sample bag sold for $1.8M
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead
Watch: Mice caught on tape in Dallas Chipotle
Fallon brainstorms health care options
Aaron Carter opens up about arrest
Scaramucci once called Trump a 'hack politician'
HBO's 'Confederate' announcement draws backlash
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
See Ford's first-ever F-150 police truck
See More
Lieu: We don't care who you love
Newsroom
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) responds to President Donald Trump's tweet stating that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military.
Source: CNN