Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'Repeal-only' health amendment fails in Senate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Repeal-only' health amendment fails in Senate

The "repeal and delay" health amendment, that would roll back Obamacare without a replacement in place, is defeated in the Senate with a 45-55 vote. CNN's Ryan Nobles breaks down the votes.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Repeal-only' health amendment fails in Senate

The Lead

The "repeal and delay" health amendment, that would roll back Obamacare without a replacement in place, is defeated in the Senate with a 45-55 vote. CNN's Ryan Nobles breaks down the votes.
Source: CNN