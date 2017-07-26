Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rex Tillerson
Rex Tillerson

    JUST WATCHED

    Secretary Tillerson isn't 'going anywhere'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Secretary Tillerson isn't 'going anywhere'

At the end of a media availability with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said "I'm not going anywhere," when asked about resigning.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Secretary Tillerson isn't 'going anywhere'

At the end of a media availability with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said "I'm not going anywhere," when asked about resigning.
Source: CNN