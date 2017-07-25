Breaking News

    Ohio mayor: Voters aren't focused on Russia

Ahead of President Trump's rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Mayor John McNally says voters aren't focused on the Russia investigation on a daily basis.
Source: CNN