Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ohio mayor: Voters aren't focused on Russia
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ohio mayor: Voters aren't focused on Russia
Ahead of President Trump's rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Mayor John McNally says voters aren't focused on the Russia investigation on a daily basis.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Ohio mayor: Voters aren't focused on Russia
These shoes will keep you from falling
Electric vs. electrified cars
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Teacher stands by road to raise class funds
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
Armstrong's moon sample bag sold for $1.8M
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead
Watch: Mice caught on tape in Dallas Chipotle
Fallon brainstorms health care options
Aaron Carter opens up about arrest
Scaramucci once called Trump a 'hack politician'
HBO's 'Confederate' announcement draws backlash
Colbert compares Trump meeting to O.J. Simpson
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
See Ford's first-ever F-150 police truck
See More
Ohio mayor: Voters aren't focused on Russia
Newsroom
Ahead of President Trump's rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Mayor John McNally says voters aren't focused on the Russia investigation on a daily basis.
Source: CNN