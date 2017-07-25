Trump: I can be more presidential than anyone

Breaking News

President Donald Trump said, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, he "could be more presidential" than any president who has held the office at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
President Donald Trump said, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, he "could be more presidential" than any president who has held the office at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
Source: CNN