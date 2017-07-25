Dueling words in Congress

Breaking News

Sen. Susan Collins talks with reporters before heading into the GOP policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol February 3, 2015 in Washington, DC.
After a spat over health care, and comments caught on a hot mic, two Republicans in Congress apologized to each other.
Source: CNN

