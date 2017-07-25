Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. McConnell said there are not enough votes for his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act but he plans on introducing legislation that would simply repeal Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. McConnell said there are not enough votes for his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act but he plans on introducing legislation that would simply repeal Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP makes last-ditch effort to end Obamacare

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP makes last-ditch effort to end Obamacare

Senate Republicans will strive to get the 50 required votes in a last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare. CNN's Susan Malveaux reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

GOP makes last-ditch effort to end Obamacare

New Day

Senate Republicans will strive to get the 50 required votes in a last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare. CNN's Susan Malveaux reports.
Source: CNN