rand paul

    Rand Paul on GOP bill: Start small and build

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that President Trump's pressure on congressional Republicans to move their health care bill forward has been "constructive."
Rand Paul on GOP bill: Start small and build

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that President Trump's pressure on congressional Republicans to move their health care bill forward has been "constructive."
