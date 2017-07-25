Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Paul Manafort, advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC. A real estate billionaire and reality television star, Trump beat his GOP challengers by double digits in Tuesday's presidential primaries in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Deleware, Rhode Island and Connecticut. "I consider myself the presumptive nominee, absolutely," Trump told supporters at the Trump Tower following yesterday's wins. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Paul Manafort, advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC. A real estate billionaire and reality television star, Trump beat his GOP challengers by double digits in Tuesday's presidential primaries in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Deleware, Rhode Island and Connecticut. "I consider myself the presumptive nominee, absolutely," Trump told supporters at the Trump Tower following yesterday's wins. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate Judiciary subpoenas Paul Manafort

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate Judiciary subpoenas Paul Manafort

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a subpoena to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to appear in public before their committee.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senate Judiciary subpoenas Paul Manafort

Newsroom

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a subpoena to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to appear in public before their committee.
Source: CNN