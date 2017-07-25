Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order
Sen. McCain urges his colleagues to return to order following a vote to open health care debate, saying "we're getting nothing done my friends."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order
These shoes will keep you from falling
Noah: Trump, Scaramucci not so different
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Electric vs. electrified cars
Teacher stands by road to raise class funds
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
Armstrong's moon sample bag sold for $1.8M
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead
Watch: Mice caught on tape in Dallas Chipotle
Fallon brainstorms health care options
Aaron Carter opens up about arrest
Scaramucci once called Trump a 'hack politician'
HBO's 'Confederate' announcement draws backlash
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
See Ford's first-ever F-150 police truck
See More
McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order
Sen. McCain urges his colleagues to return to order following a vote to open health care debate, saying "we're getting nothing done my friends."
Source: CNN