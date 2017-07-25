Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

McCain Senate floor
McCain Senate floor

    JUST WATCHED

    McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order

Sen. McCain urges his colleagues to return to order following a vote to open health care debate, saying "we're getting nothing done my friends."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

McCain makes plea for Senate to return to order

Sen. McCain urges his colleagues to return to order following a vote to open health care debate, saying "we're getting nothing done my friends."
Source: CNN