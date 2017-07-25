Breaking News
McCain returns to Senate floor after diagnosis
McCain returns to Senate floor after diagnosis
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) gives remarks on the Senate floor following the Senate's vote to advance the debate on the health care bill.
McCain returns to Senate floor after diagnosis
