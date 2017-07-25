Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters disrupt Senate floor

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters disrupt Senate floor

Protesters disrupt Senate health care vote with chants of "kill the bill!" and "shame, shame, shame!"
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Protesters disrupt Senate floor

Newsroom

Protesters disrupt Senate health care vote with chants of "kill the bill!" and "shame, shame, shame!"
Source: CNN