Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chuck schumer floor remarks gop health care bill full_00025014
chuck schumer floor remarks gop health care bill full_00025014

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumer's full remarks on health care bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schumer's full remarks on health care bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on the Senate floor ahead of the health care procedural vote, lambasting Republicans for their efforts to repeal Obamacare.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Schumer's full remarks on health care bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on the Senate floor ahead of the health care procedural vote, lambasting Republicans for their efforts to repeal Obamacare.
Source: CNN