Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

dem congressman jim himes new day
dem congressman jim himes new day

    JUST WATCHED

    Himes: Kushner confirms Trump's 'fake news'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Himes: Kushner confirms Trump's 'fake news'

Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said, what the President has been calling 'fake news' has been confirmed time and time again in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Himes: Kushner confirms Trump's 'fake news'

New Day

Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said, what the President has been calling 'fake news' has been confirmed time and time again in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota.
Source: CNN