    Mixed messages from WH on Russia sanctions

Mixed messages from WH on Russia sanctions

A day after congressional negotiators announced an agreement on a Russian sanctions bill, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was on board. However, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump was still considering it.
