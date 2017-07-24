Breaking News

Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner makes a statement from at the White House after being interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington on July 24, 2017.
    Kushner: My actions were proper

Jared Kusher, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, made his first public comments about the Russia investigation after interviewing with the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Source: CNN

