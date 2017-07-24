Breaking News

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, looks on during a meeting between Trump and Republican congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    Kushner: No other meetings with Russians

Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser, said in a statement Monday to the Senate and House intelligence committees that he had no additional contacts with any Russian officials.
