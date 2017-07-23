Breaking News

    Pence: GOP senators must step up to the plate

Pence: GOP senators must step up to the plate

Vice President Mike Pence is increasing the pressure for Republicans to pass health care legislation, calling on senators to "step up to the plate" and keep their seven-year promise.
CNN

