Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump delivers a speech the commissioning ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford Naval ship in Norfolk, Virginia on July 22.
President Donald Trump delivers a speech the commissioning ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford Naval ship in Norfolk, Virginia on July 22.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's full commissioning ceremony speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's full commissioning ceremony speech

President Trump gives remarks at the commissioning ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford Naval ship in Norfolk, Va.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's full commissioning ceremony speech

President Trump gives remarks at the commissioning ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford Naval ship in Norfolk, Va.
Source: CNN