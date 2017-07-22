Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts a White House daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his daily briefing and answered questions surrounding U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session's role in the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Spicer resigns over hiring of Scaramucci

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned after President Donald Trump named a new White House communications director, capping off a rollercoaster six-month tenure as the chief spokesman for an administration besieged by a steady drumbeat of controversy. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

