Spicer resigns over hiring of Scaramucci

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned after President Donald Trump named a new White House communications director, capping off a rollercoaster six-month tenure as the chief spokesman for an administration besieged by a steady drumbeat of controversy. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
