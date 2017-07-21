Trump Jr., Manafort reach deal on hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee cut a deal with Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to avoid a high-profile public hearing, with the two men agreeing to provide records to the panel and to be privately interviewed ahead of any public session.
