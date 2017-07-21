Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump vial test
trump vial test

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump tests strength of new glass vial

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump tests strength of new glass vial

President Donald Trump tested the strength of a glass vial that will be used to package pharmaceutical drugs.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump tests strength of new glass vial

President Donald Trump tested the strength of a glass vial that will be used to package pharmaceutical drugs.
Source: CNN