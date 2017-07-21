April Ryan: Very bad situation for Sessions

CNN's April Ryan says that if The Washington Post's report, citing current and former US officials, saying that Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed Trump campaign-related matters with Russia's ambassador is true, it is a "very bad situation for Jeff Sessions" and his relationship with President Trump.
