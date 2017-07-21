Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves the US Capitol building following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves the US Capitol building following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mueller to WH: Preserve Trump Jr. meeting docs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mueller to WH: Preserve Trump Jr. meeting docs

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to preserve all documents relating to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort had with a Russian lawyer and others, according to a source who has seen the letter.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Mueller to WH: Preserve Trump Jr. meeting docs

Situation Room

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to preserve all documents relating to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort had with a Russian lawyer and others, according to a source who has seen the letter.
Source: CNN