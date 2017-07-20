Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks with his wife Melania to Marine One while departing from the White House on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to France where he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron and will attend Bastille Day events on Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks with his wife Melania to Marine One while departing from the White House on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to France where he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron and will attend Bastille Day events on Friday.

    JUST WATCHED

    History with Donald Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

History with Donald Trump

Donald Trump often discusses history, and he has a unique way of talking about it.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

History with Donald Trump

Donald Trump often discusses history, and he has a unique way of talking about it.
Source: CNN