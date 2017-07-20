Breaking News

CNN poll repeal replace

    Poll: Most want GOP to abandon repeal plan

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds a growing share of Americans want to see the GOP abandon its effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law known as Obamacare.
