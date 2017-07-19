Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: (AFP OUT) US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on health care and Republicans' inability thus far to replace or repeal the Affordable Care Act, during a lunch with members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)
    Trump summons Senate GOP to talk health care

President Trump told 52 Republican senators at a White House lunch that they are "closer than people understand" on getting health care reform done and "have to pull through," even if that means not leaving Washington for an August recess. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
The Lead

