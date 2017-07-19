Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill
All 52 Republican senators were invited to the White House this afternoon for a lunch with President Donald Trump to discuss the future of the GOP health care bill.
Source: CNN
Future of US health care (14 Videos)
Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill
Trump: Let Obamacare fail, it will be easier
McConnell: We can't agree on replacement
Pelosi: GOP health care bill is mean
Sen. Lee: I cannot support health care bill
Schumer: Repeal without replace is a disaster
GOP health care bill lacks support to proceed
The last time health care reform failed
Trump: I'll be very angry if health bill fails
Pence: We will end the Obamacare nightmare
New health care plan to give power to states
GOP senator disagrees with Pence on Medicaid
Senate delays recess to work on GOP health bill
The changes to the GOP health care bill
What's in, what's out of new GOP health plan?
See More
Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill
All 52 Republican senators were invited to the White House this afternoon for a lunch with President Donald Trump to discuss the future of the GOP health care bill.
Source: CNN