Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the Senate health care bill during a lunch with members of the US military in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 18, 2017. Trump railed Tuesday against dissenters in his party who dashed his months-long effort to dismantle Barack Obama's landmark health care law. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Senate health care bill during a lunch with members of the US military in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 18, 2017. Trump railed Tuesday against dissenters in his party who dashed his months-long effort to dismantle Barack Obama's landmark health care law. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill

All 52 Republican senators were invited to the White House this afternoon for a lunch with President Donald Trump to discuss the future of the GOP health care bill.
Source: CNN

Future of US health care (14 Videos)

See More

Trump hosts GOP Senate lunch over health bill

All 52 Republican senators were invited to the White House this afternoon for a lunch with President Donald Trump to discuss the future of the GOP health care bill.
Source: CNN