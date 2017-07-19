Breaking News

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
    Trump, Putin had undisclosed G20 meeting

President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke for a second time on July 7 in a previously undisclosed discussion, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
