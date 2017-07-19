Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump on Obamacare: A lie directly from Obama
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump on Obamacare: A lie directly from Obama
President Trumps slams Obamacare as a "big lie" during a lunch with GOP senators.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
Trump on Obamacare: A lie directly from Obama
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
This solar farm floats atop a flooded coal mine
Ann Coulter is still mad at Delta
Noah: Trump and 'care' don't go together
$1.5 million flying car
Alfred Angelo reportedly shuts down
See the best Aston Martin ever
Fact check: Has Trump signed the most bills?
Is OPEC still relevant?
Fox News host on Trump: Why all these lies?
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
Afghan girls compete in robotics competition
Krauthammer: Denial of collusion is very weak
Colbert mimics Conway's flash cards
Beyonce posts first photo of twins
The changes to the GOP health care bill
See More
Trump on Obamacare: A lie directly from Obama
Wolf
President Trumps slams Obamacare as a "big lie" during a lunch with GOP senators.
Source: CNN