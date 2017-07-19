Breaking News

People march in support of scientific research during the "March for Science" demonstration on April 22, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. People all over the world are participating in "March for Science" demonstrations to protest against the statements and polices of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that deride scientific research deemed inconvenient for Trump's political agenda.
    Scientists to run for Congress to resist Trump

President Donald Trump's differences with scientific consensus are leading experts to protest what they call Trump's "war on science" by running for office. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
