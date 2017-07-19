Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Manchin: Trump's meeting with Putin troubling

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Manchin: Trump's meeting with Putin troubling

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says President Trump's previously undisclosed meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit is troubling.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Manchin: Trump's meeting with Putin troubling

New Day

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says President Trump's previously undisclosed meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit is troubling.
Source: CNN