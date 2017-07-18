Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior aide to US President Donald Trump, looks on before a meeting of the House and Senate leadership with Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior aide to US President Donald Trump, looks on before a meeting of the House and Senate leadership with Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    WH staff concerned about Kushner clearance

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH staff concerned about Kushner clearance

Concerns over the fate of Jared Kushner's final security clearance have begun to creep into the West Wing.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH staff concerned about Kushner clearance

Newsroom

Concerns over the fate of Jared Kushner's final security clearance have begun to creep into the West Wing.
Source: CNN