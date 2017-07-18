Breaking News

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 27: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert leaves the Dirksen Federal Court House in a wheelchair after his sentencing on April 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $250,000 to a victim's fund for breaking banking laws as he sought to pay a man identified only as Individual A, 14-years-old at the time, millions of dollars to keep quiet about past sexual abuse. The abuse occured during Hastert's years as wrestling coach at Yorkville High School decades ago. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
    Ex-speaker Dennis Hastert released from prison

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, who was convicted of bank fraud to conceal payments to a sex abuse victim, was released from federal prison after serving 13 months. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
