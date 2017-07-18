Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    3 GOP senators vote 'no' on repeal-only

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

3 GOP senators vote 'no' on repeal-only

Three senators have voted against the repeal-only GOP health care bill, effectively killing it. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

3 GOP senators vote 'no' on repeal-only

Wolf

Three senators have voted against the repeal-only GOP health care bill, effectively killing it. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN