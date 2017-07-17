Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump voter struggles over this question
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump voter struggles over this question
During a panel with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, a Trump voter struggled to answer when asked about the President's agenda.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump voter struggles over this question
Ann Coulter rips Delta on Twitter
Alfred Angelo reportedly shuts down
Fox News host on Trump: Why all these lies?
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
Krauthammer: Denial of collusion is very weak
Colbert mimics Conway's flash cards
Beyonce posts first photo of twins
The changes to the GOP health care bill
Backstreet Boys talk life before Internet
Scarborough: I'm not a Republican anymore
RV sales are back and bigger than ever
America's best and worst tippers live here
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
'Big Bang' star reveals past miscarriage
'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
See More
Trump voter struggles over this question
New Day
During a panel with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, a Trump voter struggled to answer when asked about the President's agenda.
Source: CNN