WH: As far as we know, meeting was on adoption

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that, as far as the White House knows, Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer was about adoption policy, despite emails released by Trump Jr. that disclosed the meeting would potentially discuss "high level" information on Hillary Clinton.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that, as far as the White House knows, Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer was about adoption policy, despite emails released by Trump Jr. that disclosed the meeting would potentially discuss "high level" information on Hillary Clinton.