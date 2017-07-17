Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior aide to US President Donald Trump, looks on before a meeting of the House and Senate leadership with Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior aide to US President Donald Trump, looks on before a meeting of the House and Senate leadership with Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Concerns grow over Kushner security clearance

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Concerns grow over Kushner security clearance

Prominent Democrats are continuing their calls for White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's security clearance to be revoked. CNN's Sara Murray has the latest.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Concerns grow over Kushner security clearance

The Lead

Prominent Democrats are continuing their calls for White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's security clearance to be revoked. CNN's Sara Murray has the latest.
Source: CNN