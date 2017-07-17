Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 7: A view of Trump Tower, March 7, 2017 in New York City. In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of ordering wiretapping at Trump Tower during the run up to the election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 7: A view of Trump Tower, March 7, 2017 in New York City. In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of ordering wiretapping at Trump Tower during the run up to the election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Don Jr.'s attorney speaks out on 8th man

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Don Jr.'s attorney speaks out on 8th man

Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney Alan Futerfas has spoken out on the eighth man who was a representative of the Agalarov family during the meeting at Trump Tower last June. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Don Jr.'s attorney speaks out on 8th man

Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney Alan Futerfas has spoken out on the eighth man who was a representative of the Agalarov family during the meeting at Trump Tower last June. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN