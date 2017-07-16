Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Poll: Trump job approval rating at 36%
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Poll: Trump job approval rating at 36%
Thirty-six percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance in the Oval Office, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll has found. CNN's
Boris Sanchez
reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Poll: Trump job approval rating at 36%
Alfred Angelo reportedly shuts down
Fox News host on Trump: Why all these lies?
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
Krauthammer: Denial of collusion is very weak
Colbert mimics Conway's flash cards
Beyonce posts first photo of twins
The changes to the GOP health care bill
Scarborough: I'm not a Republican anymore
RV sales are back and bigger than ever
America's best and worst tippers live here
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
'Big Bang' star reveals past miscarriage
'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
How rich is the Queen?
Tesla takes on auto nonprofit after safety test
See More
Poll: Trump job approval rating at 36%
Newsroom
Thirty-six percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance in the Oval Office, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll has found. CNN's
Boris Sanchez
reports.
Source: CNN