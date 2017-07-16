Poll: Trump job approval rating at 36%

Breaking News

President Donald Trump arrives at the 72nd US Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 15, 2017.
Thirty-six percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance in the Oval Office, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll has found. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Thirty-six percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance in the Oval Office, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll has found. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
