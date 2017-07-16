Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN illustration - Trumps Russian web of ties
CNN illustration - Trumps Russian web of ties

    JUST WATCHED

    Bernstein on Trump: We know there's a cover-up

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bernstein on Trump: We know there's a cover-up

Carl Bernstein, who was one of the reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal, says that while we don't know if there is collusion or obstruction of justice committed by the Trump family, they seem to be open to subversion of the American electoral process.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Bernstein on Trump: We know there's a cover-up

Reliable Sources

Carl Bernstein, who was one of the reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal, says that while we don't know if there is collusion or obstruction of justice committed by the Trump family, they seem to be open to subversion of the American electoral process.
Source: CNN