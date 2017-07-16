Bernstein on Trump: We know there's a cover-up

Carl Bernstein, who was one of the reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal, says that while we don't know if there is collusion or obstruction of justice committed by the Trump family, they seem to be open to subversion of the American electoral process.
Carl Bernstein, who was one of the reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal, says that while we don't know if there is collusion or obstruction of justice committed by the Trump family, they seem to be open to subversion of the American electoral process.