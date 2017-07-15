Trump hires new lawyer

Breaking News

Former federal prosecutor Ty Cobb has been named as White House special counsel. Cobb was a corporate attorney in Denver, Colorado and is a distant relative of baseball legend Ty Cobb.
President Trump is bringing on a new lawyer, Ty Cobb, to oversee the response to the Russia investigation. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN

