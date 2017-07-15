Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pink Floyd star defends anti-Trump tour

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pink Floyd star defends anti-Trump tour

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters defends his concert tour that features doctored images of President Trump with Vladimir Putin, as a big baby, and as Hitler.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pink Floyd star defends anti-Trump tour

Smerconish

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters defends his concert tour that features doctored images of President Trump with Vladimir Putin, as a big baby, and as Hitler.
Source: CNN