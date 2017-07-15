Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Kid Rock teases Senate run

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kid Rock teases Senate run

Musician Kid Rock on Wednesday has become the latest celebrity to express interest in jumping into politics.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Kid Rock teases Senate run

Newsroom

Musician Kid Rock on Wednesday has become the latest celebrity to express interest in jumping into politics.
Source: CNN