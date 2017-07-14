Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov speaks out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov speaks out

Scott Balber, the attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov, speaks to CNN's Jim Sciutto and Pamela Brown about their potential contact with Donald Trump Jr.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov speaks out

Scott Balber, the attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov, speaks to CNN's Jim Sciutto and Pamela Brown about their potential contact with Donald Trump Jr.
Source: CNN