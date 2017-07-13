Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump voter: I'm scared over health care
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump voter: I'm scared over health care
CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters from Florida, Ohio, Iowa and South Carolina to get their take on the President Trump's efforts on health care.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump voter: I'm scared over health care
'America's Got Talent' honors late contestant
Scarborough: I'm not a Republican anymore
RV sales are back and bigger than ever
America's best and worst tippers live here
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
Flying hotel can be yours for $74K an hour
'Big Bang' star reveals past miscarriage
'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
How rich is the Queen?
Tesla takes on auto nonprofit after safety test
Mom: United forced son to give up seat
When will hybrids and electric cars take over?
Hobby Lobby pays fine and forfeits artifacts
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Volvo to make all its cars electric by 2019
See More
Trump voter: I'm scared over health care
New Day
CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters from Florida, Ohio, Iowa and South Carolina to get their take on the President Trump's efforts on health care.
Source: CNN