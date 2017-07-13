Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Voter panel
Voter panel

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump voter: Putin, Trump were buddies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump voter: Putin, Trump were buddies

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters from Florida, Ohio, Iowa and South Carolina to get their take on the presidency so far.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump voter: Putin, Trump were buddies

New Day

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters from Florida, Ohio, Iowa and South Carolina to get their take on the presidency so far.
Source: CNN